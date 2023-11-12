College Football Jimbo Fisher reportedly set to be fired by Texas A&M Updated Nov. 12, 2023 10:14 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Texas A&M is reportedly preparing to fire head football coach Jimbo Fisher, per TexAgs. Multiple outlets confirmed the reporting.

Fisher is still due more than $70 million from a 10-year, $95 million contract signed in 2021. He arrived at Texas A&M in 2018 and has a record of 45-25 with three bowl wins since then. The Aggies are 6-4 this year and are unranked. Going back to last year, the school is 8-10 in its last 18 games.

Fisher also coached at Florida State for eight seasons, winning a national title in 2013.

