College Football
Jimbo Fisher reportedly set to be fired by Texas A&M
College Football

Jimbo Fisher reportedly set to be fired by Texas A&M

Updated Nov. 12, 2023 10:14 a.m. ET

Texas A&M is reportedly preparing to fire head football coach Jimbo Fisher, per TexAgs. Multiple outlets confirmed the reporting.

Fisher is still due more than $70 million from a 10-year, $95 million contract signed in 2021. He arrived at Texas A&M in 2018 and has a record of 45-25 with three bowl wins since then. The Aggies are 6-4 this year and are unranked. Going back to last year, the school is 8-10 in its last 18 games.

Fisher also coached at Florida State for eight seasons, winning a national title in 2013. 

This story will be updated with additional information.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 10 live updates: Colts-Patriots, more

NFL Week 10 live updates: Colts-Patriots, more

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes