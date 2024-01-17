National Football League Lions-Buccaneers ticket prices soar to a new NFL record Published Jan. 17, 2024 10:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If you were thinking about grabbing tickets to the Buccaneers - Lions game on Sunday, you might want to think again — or be prepared to dip into that rainy day fund.

Tickets to the NFC divisional-round matchup have skyrocketed on the secondary market, with average admission to Ford Field reaching a record high of $1,186 apiece, according to TickPick.com.

The unexpected price hike marks the highest-priced divisional game in NFL history, which topped the previous high of $605 in 2023 for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys in Dallas, according to mlive.com.

Tickets under $1000 are still available, with the current lowest listing on TickPick.com set at $673 in section 336, but prices are rising by the minute.

This game will mark the first divisional-round appearance for Detroit in 32 years following its 24-23 wild-card victory last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers are also on their first playoff run since 2020, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, after defeating the Eagles, 32-9, in a home-field blowout.

With a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line, this matchup is sure to be one for the books — and for fans in attendance, one for the wallets and pocketbooks.

The on-field action kicks off at 3 p.m. ET (NBC) on Sunday.

