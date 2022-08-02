Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos' ownership group

National Football League
6 hours ago

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has joined the investment group that's set to purchase the Denver Broncos this month.

Led by Rob Walton of Walmart fame, the collection of stakeholders are slated to enact their final step in purchasing the franchise next week. Walton announced Tuesday that Hamilton would join the crew that includes former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," Walton expressed. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team."

Walton is certainly on point in that regard. The winningest Formula One driver in history, Hamilton owns 103 race wins and is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most titles of all time, with seven. He's currently sixth in this year's driver standings. 

Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, Carrie's husband Greg, who now operates as chairman of Wal-Mart, and Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments and chairwoman of Starbucks, are the other major players on the investing team. The NFL's finance committee has already recommended the sale, which will be officially solidified should 24 team owners opt for its approval at a league meeting scheduled for Aug. 9.

Projected at $4.65 billion, the sale will be the largest ever for a North American sports team, and represent a needed changing of the guard for Denver, whose leadership has been in upheaval since late owner Pat Bowlen relinquished day-to-day operations in 2014.  

The Broncos haven't reached the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 more than six years ago.

