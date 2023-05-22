National Football League
Levi’s Stadium to host Super Bowl 60 in 2026
Published May. 22, 2023 7:37 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl will return to the Bay Area in 2026 at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, following a vote of approval by NFL owners on Monday at their spring meetings.

This will be the third time for the big game in the Bay Area. Levi’s Stadium — which opened in Santa Clara, California in 2014 — hosted Super Bowl 50 when Denver beat Carolina. The 49ers won Super Bowl 19 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto when they beat Miami after the 1984 regular season. 

The 2026 game will be Super Bowl 60.

The next Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Super Bowl 59 will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans in 2025.

The league also announced on Monday that the 2025 draft will be held in Green Bay. Detroit will host the 2024 edition, after it was held in Kansas City this year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

