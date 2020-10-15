National Football League
National Football League

Bell to Sign With Chiefs

1 hour ago

The defending Super Bowl champions appear to be on the verge of adding another versatile piece to their already potent offense. Two days after being released by the Jets, former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The exact details on the contract have yet to emerge, but Bell confirmed the move on Twitter.

Kansas City also took to social media to welcome Bell into the fold.

The 28-year-old Bell spent six seasons with Pittsburgh before a contract standoff put an end to his tenure with the Steelers. 

He then signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets prior to the 2019 season.

In 15 games with New York last season, Bell tallied 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 245 carries, a far cry from the numbers he produced in previous seasons with Pittsburgh. 

In 12 games in 2016, Bell recorded 1,268 yards and seven TDs, before amassing 1,291 yards and nine TDs in 15 games in 2017. 

Bell's tenure in New York was incredibly short-lived, as he played 17 games for Gang Green.

Three times he was named to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Steelers, and he was twice named First Team All-Pro.

Now, Bell will look to have a rebirth of sorts with the champion Chiefs, led by reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who reacted to the news of Bell's signing on Twitter.

Bell will join a backfield featuring rookie standout Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who leads the team with 344 rushing yards on 81 carries through five games. 

This is a developing story.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Brady vs. Rodgers: A Matchup For The Ages

Brady vs. Rodgers: A Matchup For The Ages
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are set to go head-to-head in one of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL season.
1 hour ago
National Football League

Best of 'Club Shay Shay'

Best of 'Club Shay Shay'
'Club Shay Shay' has been a star-studded affair so far. Relive some of the best moments from Shannon Sharpe's new podcast.
3 hours ago
National Football League

The Most Overlooked Team In The NFL

The Most Overlooked Team In The NFL
As he lines up the four best bets for Week 6, Geoff Schwartz explains why the Rams might be better than many think.
3 hours ago
National Football League

Mega Metcalf

Mega Metcalf
Jamal Adams had some high praise for his new teammate DK Metcalf. But was the praise a little too high?
4 hours ago
National Football League

An Upset Brewing In Tampa Bay

An Upset Brewing In Tampa Bay
Fans have a chance to win $1 million this week. Jason McIntyre breaks down the Super 6 slate, including Bucs vs. Packers.
10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks