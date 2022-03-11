Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby agree to new $95 million deal

Las Vegas Raiders
2 hours ago

It's been a fruitful year for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, and it's getting better.

After being named to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams in 2021, he's got a big payday coming from the Raiders to the tune of a four-year, $95 million deal. The deal also includes $53 million in guaranteed dollars.

Crosby has been a model of consistency on the field for the Raiders since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, racking up 25 sacks in three seasons and playing a big part in the franchise reaching the postseason in 2021. That is tied for the fourth-most sacks for a player in Raiders history through their first three seasons.

But what makes his new deal even more remarkable is what Crosby had to overcome off the field to get to this point. Two years ago to the day, Crosby checked himself into rehab for alcoholism.

He spoke about what it means to continue his career with the Raiders as he signed his new deal.

"Obviously, I'm so excited to be back," Crosby said. "There's no other place on Earth that I'd rather be. We're going to keep going crazy, so I'm excited to keep representing Raider nation and leading these guys."

In a division that features All-Pro level quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and now Russell Wilson, putting pressure on the quarterback is paramount.

The Raiders ensured they will continue to do that with the extension of Crosby.

