Larry Fitzgerald on Hall of Fame candidacy: 'I did everything I possibly could'

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the elite wide receivers of his generation — and of all time. Last appearing in an NFL game in 2020, the Arizona Cardinals legend is now on the clock for Hall of Fame voting.

Fitzgerald, along with the likes of Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Frank Gore, will be candidates for the 2026 class. Even with stricter Hall of Fame voting rules, is there any doubt that Fitzgerald, who never formally retired, will get a bust in Canton?

"I try not to get into the speculation," Fitzgerald told the Cardinals' team website on Wednesday about potentially getting into the Hall of Fame. "I don't want to get my hopes up and, for some reason, it doesn't work out. It's completely out of my control. I did everything I possibly could to put myself in this position, but they cut the numbers down [for yearly enshrinement]."

Fitzgerald, a one-time first-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in receptions (2005 and 2016) and receiving touchdowns (2008 and 2009) twice apiece, posted double-digit touchdowns in five seasons and had 1,000-plus receiving yards in nine seasons. He's part of the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team and was the co-recipient of the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Over his 17-year career (2004-20), Fitzgerald racked up 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns, with each total far and away first in Cardinals history. Furthermore, he's second in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards and sixth in receiving touchdowns.

Fitzgerald, who said he has "zero control" over how his Hall of Fame process plays out, is trying to merely "control the controllables."

"It's really subjective. I played in a small market. I only played in the playoffs four times in 17 years. There are a lot of things I did well, but a lot of things that work against me," Fitzgerald said. "All of that is going to be taken into consideration and that's why I try not to get too deep into it."

The first time that Fitzgerald made the playoffs was in 2008, when he led the NFL in receptions (30), receiving yards (546) and touchdowns (seven) in the 2008 postseason. The Cardinals won the NFC but then lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. The other three seasons that the Cardinals made the playoffs with Fitzgerald were 2009, 2014 and 2015. In 2015, Arizona reached the NFC Championship Game.

This summer, defensive back Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

