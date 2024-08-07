National Football League Lamar Jackson believes he looked slow on the field two years ago, but 'not now' Published Aug. 7, 2024 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be looking and feeling a bit slimmer this coming season after dropping a total of 25 pounds since 2022.

The two-time NFL MVP recently spoke about his weight loss during an interview with CBS Sports, revealing his decision to drop some extra pounds was simply because of how he felt.

"I felt like I was fat," Jackson bluntly said.

"I just saw a video from two years ago, watching us play … I think it was the [Cleveland] Browns, and I looked, like, out of shape. But I was in shape."

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-time Pro Bowler is arguably one of the fastest QBs in the game, but he believed he appeared slow while watching old game footage and did not want to chance that in the future.

"My eyes might be deceiving me, but I believe I looked a little slower to me," Jackson continued. "But, not now."

According to The Athletic, Jackson is sitting comfortably around 205 pounds, which is 25 pounds lower than his weight in 2022 and 10 fewer than what he was at in 2023.

The 27-year-old, who set the record for single-season rushing yards by a quarterback in 2019 with 1,206, is hoping the loss of extra pounds will help with his conditioning and prevent fatigue as he moves around the field. Last season, Jackson had five rushing touchdowns and a total of 821 rushing yards.

The Ravens finished the 2023-24 season at 13-4 and first in the AFC North before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that Jackson will not be under center during the team's first preseason game on Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson

share