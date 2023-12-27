National Football League 5 breakout players from 2023 NFL season: Kyren Williams, Jordan Love lead the way Published Dec. 27, 2023 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2023 NFL season is coming to a close, but several players have raised their profiles heading into the playoffs. Though everyone on this list will not appear in the postseason tournament, their progress as playmakers should help their teams become perennial contenders in future years.

Given some time to pick and choose from a talented field of ascending players, here are my five favorite breakout stars from the regular season:

Justin Madubuike, DT, Baltimore Ravens: The fourth-year pro has quietly become one of the top interior pass rushers in the NFL. Madubuike overwhelms blockers at the point of attack with his quick hands, explosive power, and relentless approach. He routinely wins on extra effort and hustle, as few blockers can match his energy for 60 minutes. As the Ravens befuddle quarterbacks with a simulated pressure scheme that taxes the minds of signal-callers and blockers attempting to decipher which defenders are attacking from the line of scrimmage and second level, Madubuike's patience, persistence, and pursuit routinely produces a sack or quarterback hit at the end of the play. Given his record-setting streak (11 straight games with at least a half-sack), the veteran's blue-collar approach has made him climb the ranks as a pass-rushing specialist.

DaRon Bland, CB, Dallas Cowboys: The NFL interception leader (8) has become one of the Cowboys' most prolific scorers with five Pick-6s on his stat line. Bland's instincts, awareness, athleticism, and ball skills make him a perfect fit in a "see ball, get ball" scheme orchestrated by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Though the second-year pro is ideally suited to play as a No. 3 corner with slot coverage responsibilities, his sticky, man-to-man coverage skills have enabled him to easily transition to an outside position. As Trevon Diggs' replacement on the island, Bland has shown promise as a CB1 with "shutdown corner" traits and playmaking skills. With 13 interceptions in two seasons, the Cowboys' hidden gem might give "America's Team" the best cornerback tandem in the league when Diggs returns in 2024.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers: After serving a three-year apprenticeship under a four-time NFL MVP (Aaron Rodgers), the Packers' new QB1 silenced the critics with an impressive campaign (62.5 percent completion rate, 3,587 pass yards, 27:11 TD:INT, 91.9 passer rating) that is nearly identical to his predecessor's debut season (63.6 percent, 4,038, 28:13 TD:INT, 93.6 passer rating). Love's accuracy and efficiency with a young collection of pass catchers should help the Packers re-emerge as a playoff contender in 2024. Moreover, the fourth-year pro's stellar play as a first-time starter validates the franchise's quarterback development plan. It shuts up the naysayers who questioned the wisdom of drafting the team's future QB1 with Rodgers still on the roster.

Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams: It is not a coincidence that the Rams have climbed back into playoff contention this season behind a resurgent offense keyed by their shifty running back. While most of the attention has centered on Matthew Stafford's connection with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Williams' spectacular running has forced opponents to change their defensive approach. The second-year pro has six games with 100-plus rushing yards, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark in just 11 appearances. As an explosive runner with excellent vision, balance, body control, and burst, Williams slithers through creases and explodes through cracks on the Rams' inside and outside zone plays. With Sean McVay increasingly relying on the youngster to set the table for offense with his dynamic talents as a runner, the football world will soon recognize and appreciate Williams as a top-five player at the position.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Cleveland Browns: Credit Jim Schwartz for unlocking JOK's talents as a disruptive playmaker from the second level. The third-year pro has flourished as a heat-seeking missile from his linebacker spot, exhibiting explosive traits as a sideline-to-sideline defender and blitz specialist in the Browns' ultra-aggressive scheme. With JOK on pace to total 100-plus tackles for the second straight season, while adding 3.5 sacks in an expanded role, the Browns' leading tackler is making a solid case to earn all-star accolades as a designated playmaker on one of the NFL's elite defenses.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

