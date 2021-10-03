National Football League Kyler Murray's Cardinals emerge as the NFC's lone unbeaten team 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is Kyler Murray the best quarterback in the NFL?

Don't spend too much time on that question. For in the time it'll take you to come up with a sufficient answer, Murray has probably already run past a few defenders en route to some magnificent feat of athletic wizardry.

Murray is just that type of player. If you blink, you could miss out on something amazing from the third-year QB.

And don't look now, but Murray is becoming a leading figure in the NFL MVP conversation, and his Arizona Cardinals own sole possession of first place in the NFC West at 4-0 following their emphatic 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Cardinals are one of just two undefeated teams left standing in the NFL, and they have a chance to be the lone team without a blemish if the Raiders fall to the Chargers on Monday night.

What's more, Arizona has busted through the 30-point threshold in each of its four outings.

Talk about an offense that has been clicking on all cylinders.

Murray is the catalyst behind it all. Like a derisive puzzle, he has been a problem nearly impossible for defenses to solve.

The Cards breezed through their Week 1 roadblock, bulldozing through Derrick Henry and the highly-billed Titans 38-13 while Murray doled out 289 yards with four TD passes.

They went back and forth in a slugfest with Minnesota in Week 2, pulling off a close win after Murray guided his team downfield in the final frame to put Arizona up 34-33. The Cards escaped with a W when Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right.

Week 3 was a come-from-behind effort. Arizona fell down 13-7 early in Jacksonville, surrendering a missed field-goal return that tied for the longest play in league history. But Murray & Co. unleashed a 17-point onslaught in the third quarter, capping their scoring flurry with seven more in the fourth for a 31-19 victory.

And in Week 4, against a Rams squad that many believed had the league's most imposing defense from top to bottom, Murray took his play to another level.

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' D were no match for Murray's effortless expertise.

After going down 10-3, the clever Cardinals' offense posted a 17-point quarter in the second and added 10 in the third to take control.

Murray's stat line this season is commendable to say the least.

He leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,273 and is tied for fifth with nine TD passes. He also leads the NFL in completion percentage (76.1) and is tied for third in big-play frequency (20 yards or more).

A dual-threat force, Murray is also tied for fifth among QBs in rushing yards (109).

Arizona's offense is just as lethal as its signal-caller. The Cards have scored 30-plus points and gained 400-plus yards in each of their games. They're averaging 35 points per game, the highest mark in the league. They're second in the NFL in total yards per game (440.5) among teams to play four games and are one of just four teams averaging more than 300 yards passing (304).

Passing might be this team's forte, but Arizona is also sixth in rushing yards per game (136.5), and its defense is third in the NFC in both points allowed per game (21.3) and rushing yards allowed per contest (135.8).

Put it all together, and the team's 4-0 record is its first since 2012.

