Mahomes Injured As Chiefs Advance

What a finish in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs booked their ticket to a third straight AFC Championship with a heart-pounding 22-17 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Despite not playing for two weeks, quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed little rust as the Chiefs marched down the field to score on their opening drive.

However, Mahomes' day ended early because of injury ⁠— more on that in a bit ⁠— and Cleveland refused to concede defeat, keeping Kansas City on its toes.

Baker Mayfield went 23-for-37 for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception as Kansas City's defense bent but didn't break. Cleveland's vaunted running attack, led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, produced 101 yards and a touchdown.

For Kansas City, Travis Kelce (eight catches, 109 yards, one TD) and Tyreek Hill (eight catches, 110 yards) led the attack on offense.

With the win, the Chiefs move on to face the Buffalo Bills, who took down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Here are the major takeaways from the first Sunday game of the divisional round:

1. Mahomes exits early

The Browns did a number on the Chiefs' quarterback, who appeared to injure his foot in the first quarter but remained in the game, despite a noticeable hitch in his giddyup.

Midway through the third quarter, Mahomes took another hit on a third-and-1 play that eventually spelled the end of his participation.

Mahomes went to the medical tent and then retreated to the locker room, where the QB was evaluated for a concussion and subsequently declared out for the remainder of the game.

His final stat line for the day read 21-for-30 for 255 yards and one touchdown.

His status for next week's AFC Championship Game will be one of the biggest talking points in the lead-up to the contest. Following the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Read seemed to indicate that Mahomes will suit up.

FOX Sports' Dr. Matt Provencher weighed in on Mahomes' potential status for next week.

Should Mahomes be unable to play, all eyes will turn toward backup QB Chad Henne, who made headlines of his own in relief duty.

2. #HenneThingIsPossible

Following Mahomes' exit, Henne went 6-for-8 for 66 yards and an interception.

At face value, those seem like unremarkable numbers, but the 35-year-old saved his two biggest plays for Kansas City's final drive.

First, Henne scrambled for 13 yards on third-and-14 to put Kansas City on the brink of icing the game.

Then, on fourth-and-1, Henne lined up in the shotgun and pulled off the gutsiest play of the game.

With a fresh set of downs and the Browns out of timeouts, Kansas City took a knee and advanced, and Twitter erupted in adulation for Henne, Reid and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

3. The "worst rule in football"?

Cleveland had a shot to narrow Kansas City's lead to one possession before the first half came to a close, but the Browns came up painstakingly short.

Trailing 16-3, Mayfield found Rashard Higgins with a 25-yard dart. Higgins dove for the end zone, but his extra effort backfired, as Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen's hit dislodged the ball before it crossed the plane of the goal line.

To make matters worse for the Browns, the fumble rolled out of the end zone, resulting in a touchback for the Chiefs.

The play -- and the ruling of a touchback for the opposing team -- drew immediate reaction from social media.

Adding to the intrigue was an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit on the play that the refs seemed to miss.

It's rare that one play defines or decides a game, but Higgins' fumble and the subsequent touchback for the Chiefs ⁠— which they turned into a field goal before halftime ⁠— will be difficult to argue against.

