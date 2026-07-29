National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs Over/Under Win Total: Can K.C. Return To Contention?
National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs Over/Under Win Total: Can K.C. Return To Contention?

Published Jul. 29, 2026 10:48 p.m. ET

We're in unfamiliar territory with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

For the first time in a long time, they missed the playoffs last season. Also, their all-world QB Patrick Mahomes looked … human.

What awaits K.C. this season?

Let's check out the Chiefs' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

 

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Kansas City Chiefs

Over 10.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under 10.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

What to know: The Chiefs recorded their lowest win total since 2012 with just six wins, largely due to a brutal 1-9 record in one-score games. While Kansas City remained in playoff contention for most of the season, Mahomes’ ACL injury caused him to miss the final three games and effectively ended the team’s playoff hopes. 

With Mahomes expected to return by Week 1, Vegas expects the Chiefs to bounce back to contention in 2026 — but will they be in championship contention?

That remains to be seen. 

The schedule won't be that grueling, ranking as the 28th-hardest coming into 2026. However, K.C. will travel to Buffalo and Cincinnati, in addition to road division games against the Chargers and Broncos. 

The Chiefs will also host San Francisco and travel to face the defending champion Seahawks.

Odds: This upcoming season, Kansas City is the +160 favorite to win the AFC West, the +770 fourth choice to win the AFC and the +1600 fifth choice to win the Super Bowl. 

 
 
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