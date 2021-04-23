National Football League Kansas City Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown from Baltimore Ravens for draft picks 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chiefs are fortifying the line.

The Kansas City Chiefs found their left tackle to protect superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as the franchise will send a bevy of draft picks, including its 2021 first-round pick (No. 31 overall), to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for tackle Orlando Brown and additional draft compensation.

Following the Super Bowl, the offensive line was clearly an area of need for the Chiefs. Earlier this offseason, the team signed guard Joe Thuney in free agency after releasing starting tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher in February.

Brown played his first two seasons in the NFL at right tackle before shifting to the left side of the offensive line after Ravens starter Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending injury in 2020.

The Pro Bowler made it clear he did not want to return to the right side, but with Stanley under contract through 2025, Baltimore decided to explore other options. With Kansas City, Brown will be able to continue playing left tackle.

From social media's perspective, the deal was a win-win for the two teams.

