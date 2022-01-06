National Football League Justin Herbert, Jimmy Garoppolo under duress for Week 18 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For teams battling for NFL playoff spots or better seeding, it's now or never with just one regular-season game left.

And of the five quarterbacks on Chris Broussard's latest "Under Duress" list, a few will see their season end in just a few days' time.

Chris Broussard decides which players are under duress going into Week 18 Chris Broussard reveals why Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert are under duress in this weekend's batch of games.

Here are the five players the " First Things First " host believes are facing the most heat heading into Week 18.

5. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The outlook: It would seem Allen and the Bills are peaking at just the right time, riding a three-game winning streak after losing back-to-back contests to start December. At 10-6 heading into the final week, the season might not have panned out exactly as Buffalo envisioned in the preseason. However, the Bills can clinch the AFC East with a victory to end the regular season on a high note. If they pull it off, it would be the first time Buffalo has won the division in back-to-back seasons since doing so in 1990 and 1991.

Broussard's thoughts: "This would be the beginning of salvaging what's been a disappointing season for Allen and the Bills. He was a popular preseason pick for MVP — didn't even make the Pro Bowl. They were supposed to run away with the division. Now, they're battling for it with New England. … He could still salvage this season, but it begins this weekend by winning that division."

4. Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

The outlook: A playoff berth for Carr and the Raiders could help put a drama-filled regular season in the rearview mirror. Carr could lock down the second playoff spot of his career with a win, and give the Raiders their first taste of the postseason since moving to Las Vegas. It won't be easy, though, as the Los Angeles Chargers come to town seeking a playoff berth of their own.

Broussard's thoughts: "He's only No. 4 on this list, guys, because there are things that happened outside of his control this year that could be explanations or even excuses for them not to make the playoffs. … It'd be a nice story if he can get in and make the playoffs."

3. Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz

The outlook: Another win-and-in situation. Sensing a theme here? Ahead of the season, the Colts pulled off a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Wentz specifically to get them over the hump. After a 1-4 start through five weeks, that trade didn't look so great. But Wentz found his footing — along with a major push from stalwart running back Jonathan Taylor — to get the Colts back into a position to make the playoffs and make good on the preseason trade.

Broussard's thoughts: "He's already viewed as the weak link in an otherwise very strong team in Indianapolis. He could silence his haters, like Nick Wright, by getting into the playoffs. And if they lose, and he's the reason? Oh my goodness. Nick Wright and the rest of the naysayers will be all over Carson Wentz all offseason."

2. San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The outlook: Jimmy G's status for San Francisco's game against the Los Angeles Rams is unclear, but a win or a tie would be enough to book passage to the playoffs. With the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, Trey Lance, replacing the injured Garoppolo for last week's win against the Houston Texans, the uncertainty around Jimmy G extends beyond just this week. The stakes are still sky-high for the season finale, though, so it remains to be seen what head coach Kyle Shanahan decides to do.

Broussard's thoughts: "We don't know if Jimmy G's going to play, he's got the thumb injury. Either way, he's under duress. If he does play, and he plays poorly and they lose, everyone's going to say, ‘Oh, you should’ve played Trey Lance!' … If he doesn't play and Trey plays well and leads them to victory over the Rams, then, maybe they stick with Trey Lance and play him in the playoffs."

1. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The outlook: After losing a stunner against the Texans over Christmas weekend, the Chargers bounced back a week ago to dispatch the Denver Broncos. A win or a tie Sunday against the Raiders gets the Chargers into the postseason, which would represent a big milestone for Herbert in his young career. He has already been named the starting QB for the AFC in the Pro Bowl, but getting the Chargers to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 would be even sweeter.

Broussard's thoughts: "He was the AFC starter in the Pro Bowl over Patrick Mahomes. How in the world do you follow that up by missing the playoffs? You just can't. Especially when to blame for you missing the playoffs would be a loss to the hapless Houston Texans. … You're under duress my man. Get in the playoffs!"

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.