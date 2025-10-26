Julian Edelman: 'Cowboys Have a Confidence We Haven't Seen In Years'

Julian Edelman debated with the "FOX NFL Sunday" crew about which NFC East team is on top at this point in the season after fellow analyst Charles Woodson referred to the division as "a bit of a circus."

"The Dallas Cowboys have a confidence right now that we haven't seen in years," Edelman said. "You've got to tip your cap to (team owner) Jerry Jones, the ringmaster who brought in (head coach) Brian Schottenheimer, who has gotten this thing going.

Through seven games, the Cowboys (3-3-1) lead the NFL in yards per game (390.6) and are second in passing yards per game (268.4), total offensive yards (2,734) and points per game (31.7).

"Dak (Prescott) is playing like an MVP," Edelman added. "Jake Ferguson, he's fifth in catches and touchdowns in the league. We never talk about him. We always talk about CeeDee Lamb and (George) Pickens. They got [their] offense going. Dak is playing his best football. They look confident."

Prescott has the ninth-best odds (+3000) for NFL MVP headed into a Week 8 tilt against the Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m ET). He has 1,881 passing yards, 17 total touchdowns (16 passing, one rushing) and three interceptions in seven games. In the Cowboys' past four games, he has 13 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

‘NFC East is a Circus’ – Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman debate who is on top of the NFC East | NFL on FOX

"Yes, the defense has been struggling," Edelman continued. "They gave up 22 points last week to the (Washington) Commanders. A lot of that was in garbage time. They've gotten better, and defense always gets better as the season goes (on). … I expect the defense to continue to get better."

In terms of defense, Dallas is worst in the league in total yards (2,811) and yards per game (401.6).

"The Cowboys are gonna make a run for this division," Edelman concluded. "It's not clear-cut Philadelphia. Philadelphia's identity is all over the place. We know what the Cowboys are – they can score."

