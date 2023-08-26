National Football League
Josh Jacobs agrees to one-year, $12M deal with Raiders to end holdout
Updated Aug. 26, 2023 1:40 p.m. ET

Josh Jacobs' contract saga with the Las Vegas Raiders is over — at least for 2023.

The Raiders were able to come to terms with the star running back on a one-year deal, NFL Media reported on Saturday. Jacobs will reportedly earn up to $12 million in 2023, ending his holdout. 

Jacobs held out through training camp after he and the Raiders failed to agree to a long-term deal ahead of July's deadline for players on the franchise tag. He was reportedly seen departing Las Vegas shortly after, as it wasn't clear how long Jacobs would hold out.

There were only a few options Jacobs could take following July's deadline. He could sign the fully guaranteed $10.091 million franchise tag tender, sign a reworked one-year deal, or continue to hold out.

Jacobs opted to sign a reworked one-year deal, similar to what New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley did in July after he was also unable to come to terms on an extension. Barkley received a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $11 million. 

Jacobs can still be franchise-tagged next season, according to NFL Media

Through the process, the Raiders were optimistic that they could keep Jacobs in Las Vegas. They reportedly had no plans to trade him, as general manager Dave Ziegler was seen telling fans the team would get a deal done earlier in August

Jacobs will look to replicate the career year he had in his first season playing under Josh McDaniels. The 25-year-old led the league in rushing with 1,653 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He also had 400 receiving yards and was named first-team All-Pro. 

National Football League
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
