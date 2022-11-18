National Football League
Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Ezekiel Elliott 'Under Duress' in Week 11
1 hour ago

Chris Broussard's "Under Duress" list is back and just in time for a jam-packed Week 11 NFL slate.

And with the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys coming off losses, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson and Ezekiel Elliott land themselves at the top of this week's list, as they will have a lot to prove Sunday.

Here is more on the "First Things First" host's top three.

Josh Allen, Russell Wilson & Ezekiel Elliott are "Under Duress"

Chris Broussard reveals his "Under Duress" list entering Week 11 in the NFL.

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

The outlook: After coming up short at Lambeau Field against Green Bay in overtime, the Cowboys (6-3) are on the road again this week to take on the red-hot Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET). Elliott has been sidelined for the past two games with a knee injury but is optimistic to return to action in Week 11. Dallas, which is third in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) and the New York Giants (7-2), went 1-1 and averaged 38.5 points per game in the two matchups that Elliott missed. Also in that time, Tony Pollard has rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns. That's more than half the yards (443) and the same amount of scores that Elliott racked up in the seven games prior to his injury.

Broussard's thoughts: "He's questionable. He might not even play, but either way — play or not — he's under duress because … [over the] last two weeks as a starter, Tony Pollard has looked like Tony Dorsett. He has averaged nearly seven yards a pop [and] 123 yards a game in these two games, and he's got four touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott has not run for even 90 yards in his last 19 starts. So if he plays, he's gonna have to come close — he won't match Pollard's production, but come close. If he doesn't play, it's going to become even more obvious that Tony Pollard should be the Cowboys' bell cow."

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

2. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

The outlook: The Broncos (3-6) are third in the AFC West, just ahead of the two-win Las Vegas Raiders, whom Denver will face in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:05 pm. ET). Wilson's squad is aiming to turn things around at home this week after falling to Tennessee on the road in Week 10. Wilson has completed 57.4% of his passes for 1,980 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games.

Broussard's thoughts: "Russ, a lot of people think you are washed. They're not blaming it on Nathaniel Hackett … the injuries … [or] on you being in a new place, like I am. … I heard yesterday on the radio in Denver [that] they are saying Russell Wilson is calling out the wrong audibles — calling out audibles from his days in Seattle. … Despite what Nick [Wright's] tiers say — that you guys are eliminated — you're not! You are still in the playoff hunt. Mathematically, they're two games back from the [New England] Patriots in the seventh seed. If they win this game, then they are back in play."

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Denver Broncos
DEN

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The outlook: The Bills (6-3) are third in the AFC East heading into their tilt against the Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET). Allen is third in the league in passing yards (2,733) and one of only two quarterbacks to throw 20 touchdowns this season. Still, the Bills' offense has struggled to find a rhythm and hasn't reached the end zone in the second half of three consecutive games.

Broussard's thoughts: "OK, [the Bills] lost two straight games. You know what? So have the last four teams to win the Super Bowl. ‘Oh, Josh is in a bad stretch.’ You know what? Patrick Mahomes had a longer bad stretch last year. … The haters are out there. They're saying [that] you're reckless … [that] you're a disaster waiting to happen … [that] you're inconsistent like a rollercoaster. I'm saying, Josh — go out there, get yourself back in the MVP race and get a win!"

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Buffalo Bills
BUF
