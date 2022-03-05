Jordan Davis wows at NFL Combine, posts 4.78 in 40-yard dash

National Football League
1 hour ago

Jordan Davis looked like the Michael Jordan of the NFL Combine.

The Georgia defensive end stands at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, and left the NFL community in shock on Saturday, making his biggest waves during the 40-yard dash, galloping at a pace that was unbelievable to scouts, fans and combine clock timers alike.

Davis initially clocked a 4.82, but his official time was marked as a 4.78. Among defensive linemen who had completed their 40-yard dashes by Saturday evening, Davis time ranked second, finishing .2 seconds behind Oklahoma Sooners star Nik Bonitto.

But for Davis’ monstrous size, his speed is virtually unparalleled, as he became the first player over 330 pounds to run a 4.78 since 2006.

That time also clocked faster than Patrick Mahomes (4.80), J.J. Watt (4.81), Joey Bosa (4.86), Frank Clark (4.79), Dak Prescott (4.79) and Demarcus Lawrence (4.80).

Davis used his speed effectively in pursuing ball carriers throughout college, combining excellent range, size and quickness off the line to become an excellent run defender. His 88.6 PFF grade against the run ranked first among all active SEC defensive tackles last season and Davis wrapped up his college career with 44-straight successful tackles defending the run.

His quick burst was further demonstrated by his 10-second split time of 1.68 seconds, a better figure than five-time All-Pro selection J.J. Watt back in 2011, who weighed in nearly 50 pounds lighter. Davis continued to defy his monstrous fame with a Hulk-like broad jump — his 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump was the longest by a 300-pounder since 2003 and the longest ever for a defensive lineman at the combine. 

NFL quarterbacks will also need a shooter's touch throwing against Davis, who added a 33-inch vertical Saturday on top of his imposing height.

Davis’ inhuman attributes and unique frame make him a difficult prospect to project, as his game film also includes a number of brow-raising red flags. The ex-Bulldog was essentially a non-factor in the pass rush last season, and Davis’ burly frame limited him to fewer than 400 snaps on the season. 

Still, with a combination of size, speed and athleticism that’s virtually unheard of and an NFL Network Simulcast mocking his 40-time against J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald, Davis likely made himself millions in Indianapolis this weekend. 

