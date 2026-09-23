John Harbaugh: Giants Keeping All Options Open At QB To Replace Injured Jaxson Dart

With quarterback Jaxson Dart sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh made it clear that the team is looking for help.

Harbaugh told reporters that "all options" remain open at quarterback, including acquiring a starting quarterback via trade, as the team will roll with Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

"We will," Harbaugh added when asked if the team will add another quarterback. "We plan on doing that, absolutely. Can’t say who at this point. We’re working on that."

Winston brings plenty of veteran experience to the quarterback room and can offer stability following the loss of a promising young signal caller. On the flip side, Winston also hasn't held down a full-time starting job since 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jake Haener is the only other quarterback the Giants have roster control over, but he's on the team's practice squad.

It remains to be seen how Harbaugh will handle the quarterback situation with Dart sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. However, Harbaugh also didn’t rule out the possibility of Dart returning for a postseason run if the Giants make the playoffs.

FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano recently explored replacement options for Dart. However, he made it clear that the most straightforward path for Harbaugh and the Giants remains the most probable one: Stick internally and ride the wave with Jameis Winston.

"Like it or not, the 32-year-old Winston is the best of the terrible options facing the Giants," Vacchiano wrote. "There is no Joe Flacco-like, plug-and-play starting quarterback sitting in free agency. Most of the backups who might be available in a trade aren’t much of an upgrade either. And the good ones who could provide some excitement will surely cost more than the Giants would be willing to give up."

For a Giants team looking to make noise in a competitive NFC this season, losing Dart is a devastating blow. Tests confirmed he avoided ACL damage, but tears to his MCL, PCL, and meniscus mean surgery is required—with the meniscus damage posing the biggest hurdle.

It’s still unclear what specific procedure Dart will undergo, but all signs point toward a full meniscus repair rather than a simple trim. Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a comparable injury in 2024, which ultimately sidelined him for the entire season.

Speaking of McCarthy, he is certainly a name worth monitoring if Harbaugh and the Giants pursue external options. According to ESPN , general manager Joe Schoen did extensive homework on him leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft and knows the ins and outs of his game.

The report added that rival executives believe McCarthy could be acquired at a value. That valuation comes on the heels of his demotion to third on the Vikings' depth chart, sitting behind both Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

The loss of Dart will certainly be felt, and navigating what comes next for this offense won't be easy. For now, the Winston era in New York kicks off Sunday when the Giants host the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.