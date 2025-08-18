National Football League Joe Flacco Wins Browns' QB Competition, Will Start Week 1 vs. Bengals Updated Aug. 18, 2025 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joe Flacco has emerged victorious in the Cleveland Browns' five-way battle to be the team's starting quarterback.

The veteran was named the starting quarterback for the Browns' Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Monday. He beat out Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley for the job.

Flacco, 40, was viewed as the favorite to win the starting job entering training camp in July. He didn't seem to lose his grip as the favorite to win the job, either. Even though Flacco hasn't played in the Browns' first two preseason games, he took the majority of the first-team reps in practice, including when the team had joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

With Flacco sitting out the first two preseason games, that allowed Gabriel and Sanders to each get some shine. Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards and an interception against the Eagles on Saturday. Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers a week prior.

Still, even as the rookies showed some promise, Flacco's veteran experience seemed to help give him the edge. He was also the only quarterback a part of the competition who has experience with head coach Kevin Stefanski. He won Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 thanks to his five-game performance late in the regular season that year to help the Browns reach the playoffs.

Flacco wound up signing with the Indianapolis Colts after the 2023 season, but rejoined the Browns on a one-year deal this offseason.

Flacco will see action on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams since Stefanski said the preseason finale will serve as a dress rehearsal for the starters.

"He’s the same guy every single day," Stefanski said about Flacco during last week's joint workouts against the Eagles. "I think that’s one of the things you admire about Joe is how he approaches his business. He’s done a really nice job in camp. He’s also done a really nice job just providing leadership to the quarterback room, to the offense, and to the football team."

Pickett was considered to be Flacco's main competition, but has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Pickett — a 2022 first-round pick with Pittsburgh — is going into his fourth season after being acquired in an offseason trade with Philadelphia.

Pickett is considered to be more athletic and can make plays on the run, but he has not been a full participant in a practice since July 26.

Gabriel, who missed the preseason opener at Carolina on Aug. 8 because of a hamstring strain, played the first half against the Eagles. In five series, he completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards.

Sanders missed the second day of joint practices against the Eagles and did not play in the game after suffering an oblique injury last Wednesday. Sanders got the start against Carolina and completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdown passes.

Stefanski was optimistic that Pickett or Sanders could possibly return to practice sometime this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

