Jimmy Graham expected to return soon from 'medical episode'
Jimmy Graham expected to return soon from 'medical episode'

Published Aug. 22, 2023 11:06 p.m. ET

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is expected to return to practice this week following what team officials have described as a "medical episode" that led police in the Los Angeles area to arrest the veteran player and take him to a hospital last weekend.

"I expect to see Jimmy out here, hopefully tomorrow," Saints coach Dennis Allen said following practice Tuesday night. "We'll see, but I don't think this is going to be anything that's going to cause him to miss a significant amount of time."

Dr. John Amoss, the Saints' team physician, has said Graham likely had a seizure and was disoriented when he was picked up by authorities in Orange County on Friday night.

The Saints had flown to California last Wednesday for joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers in advance of New Orleans' 22-17 victory in both teams' second preseason game on Sunday night.

Graham did not play in the game. The team had Monday off and Graham also missed practice on Tuesday.

Allen declined to go into further detail about what has ailed Graham in recent days.

"I'm not going to get into any specifics," Allen said. "I think the important thing is Jimmy is going to be OK and hopefully be back out here practicing quickly."

The Saints close out their preseason slate at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

