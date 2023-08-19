National Football League
Jimmy Graham back with Saints after being stopped by police during 'medical episode'
National Football League

Jimmy Graham back with Saints after being stopped by police during 'medical episode'

Published Aug. 19, 2023 2:34 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was in the midst of a "medical episode" and was disoriented when he was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area and transported to a hospital, the team said Saturday.

Graham was stopped by police on Friday night while reportedly wandering in traffic and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Saints announced Graham has been evaluated by team doctor John Amoss, was released from a hospital on Saturday morning, and was back with the team as it prepared for a preseason game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team said Amoss determined Graham "likely" was suffering the effects of a seizure when he was apprehended on Friday night. Graham spent the night under medical supervision and testing, the team said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time," the Saints' statement said.

It was not immediately clear whether the 36-year-old Graham would be available to play on Sunday.

Graham is a five-time Pro Bowl player who spent last season out of football but returned to the league last month when he signed a one-year contract with New Orleans. He spent his first five seasons with the Saints before stops in Seattle, Green Bay and Chicago.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New Orleans Saints
Jimmy Graham
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Women's World Cup Golden Boot odds, Hinata Miyazawa favored

2023 Women's World Cup Golden Boot odds, Hinata Miyazawa favored

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes