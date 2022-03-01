San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly will have surgery on shoulder Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly will have surgery on shoulder
San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly will have surgery on shoulder

21 mins ago

Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Francisco 49ers remains uncertain, and there is a chance it just became even more complicated.

The veteran quarterback is expected to undergo shoulder surgery and will be sidelined until the summer, according to an ESPN report. A thumb injury that Garoppolo also played through reportedly will not require surgery.

The shoulder injury is believed to have been sustained in the 49ers' wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was initially diagnosed as a sprain.

Though the shoulder injury is not believed to impact his trade status, there is reason to believe that Garoppolo could take longer to move. Early estimates are that he will be able to resume throwing the football in July.

Whenever the quarterback is traded — if he is — he will be able to begin working with his new coaching and medical staffs.

Trey Lance, who was selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is expected to be the 49ers' starting quarterback next season. 

Best landing spot for Jimmy G?

Best landing spot for Jimmy G?
The Steelers, Broncos, Saints and Buccaneers are among the teams expressing interest in 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho decide which team is the best fit.
Get more from San Francisco 49ers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?
National Football League

Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?

2 days ago
NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more
National Football League

NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more

4 days ago
Could Jimmy Garoppolo return to 49ers if Trey Lance isn't ready?
San Francisco 49ers

Could Jimmy Garoppolo return to 49ers if Trey Lance isn't ready?

4 days ago
Why Aaron Rodgers is the gift that keeps on giving
National Football League

Why Aaron Rodgers is the gift that keeps on giving

5 days ago
Inside the glorious puzzle that is Tom Brady and retirement
National Football League

Inside the glorious puzzle that is Tom Brady and retirement

February 22
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes