Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly will have surgery on shoulder

Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Francisco 49ers remains uncertain, and there is a chance it just became even more complicated.

The veteran quarterback is expected to undergo shoulder surgery and will be sidelined until the summer, according to an ESPN report. A thumb injury that Garoppolo also played through reportedly will not require surgery.

The shoulder injury is believed to have been sustained in the 49ers' wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was initially diagnosed as a sprain.

Though the shoulder injury is not believed to impact his trade status, there is reason to believe that Garoppolo could take longer to move. Early estimates are that he will be able to resume throwing the football in July.

Whenever the quarterback is traded — if he is — he will be able to begin working with his new coaching and medical staffs.

Trey Lance, who was selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is expected to be the 49ers' starting quarterback next season.

