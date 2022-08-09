National Football League Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants? 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Are the New York Giants a sensible trade destination for the 30-year-old quarterback?

Multiple fights broke out at New York's morning practice on Monday, which included offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, linebackers Tae Crowder and Cam Brown, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, among others.

Colin Cowherd asserted on "The Herd" that the fracas is a byproduct of the Giants lacking a long-term solution at quarterback.

"Well, Daniel Jones has been there a few years now, and he's not very good," Cowherd said. "You can't fool the players and they're getting frustrated and the offense is getting man-handled. Giants have a pretty good defensive front, and this is what happens. It spirals out of control, so you don't have a star player, and everybody in the building knows it at the most important position. Or my crazy idea could solve some of this: Bring in Jimmy Garoppolo."

Jones has been New York's primary quarterback since 2019, when the team selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke. Across his three-year NFL career, Jones is averaging 2,799.3 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 9.7 interceptions and an 84.3 passer rating per season, completing 62.8% of his passes. He missed the final six games of 2021 with a neck injury.

The Giants are 12-25 with Jones under center.

Garoppolo has been San Francisco's primary quarterback since 2019, though he missed the bulk of 2020 due to an ankle injury. When combining 2019 and 2021, Garoppolo averaged 3,894 passing yards, 23.5 passing touchdowns, 12.5 interceptions and a 100.5 passer rating per season, completing 68.7% of his passes. The 49ers are 25-12 with Garoppolo under center since 2019 and have appeared in the NFC Championship Game twice — including a Super Bowl appearance.

The Niners have been openly shopping him for months but thus far have not found a suitor. Cowherd, who's seen New York as an ideal landing spot for weeks, feels that Garoppolo's presence would diminish the chances of frustration mounting in the Giants' facility given the veteran's track record.

"When you are lacking leadership, it becomes finger-pointing," Cowherd said. "You put Jimmy Garoppolo in there, and if you struggle with Jimmy G, guys got to point fingers at themselves. Guys got to look in the mirror. 'That guy's won. That guy elevated Deebo Samuel. That guy helped make George Kittle a Pro Bowler. That guy beat Aaron Rodgers. That guy gives the Rams trouble. Maybe it's us?'"

The Giants are hoping to find a winning formula entering Year 1 with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach. New York is coming off a 4-13 season that saw them miss the NFC playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

