National Football League
Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants? Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants?
National Football League

Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants?

38 mins ago

Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Are the New York Giants a sensible trade destination for the 30-year-old quarterback?

Multiple fights broke out at New York's morning practice on Monday, which included offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, linebackers Tae Crowder and Cam Brown, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, among others. 

Colin Cowherd asserted on "The Herd" that the fracas is a byproduct of the Giants lacking a long-term solution at quarterback.

"Well, Daniel Jones has been there a few years now, and he's not very good," Cowherd said. "You can't fool the players and they're getting frustrated and the offense is getting man-handled. Giants have a pretty good defensive front, and this is what happens. It spirals out of control, so you don't have a star player, and everybody in the building knows it at the most important position. Or my crazy idea could solve some of this: Bring in Jimmy Garoppolo."

Why Giants should pursue Jimmy Garoppolo after training camp brawl

Why Giants should pursue Jimmy Garoppolo after training camp brawl
Colin Cowherd believes it's time for the Giants to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo in the wake of fights breaking out at practice.

Jones has been New York's primary quarterback since 2019, when the team selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke. Across his three-year NFL career, Jones is averaging 2,799.3 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 9.7 interceptions and an 84.3 passer rating per season, completing 62.8% of his passes. He missed the final six games of 2021 with a neck injury. 

The Giants are 12-25 with Jones under center.

Garoppolo has been San Francisco's primary quarterback since 2019, though he missed the bulk of 2020 due to an ankle injury. When combining 2019 and 2021, Garoppolo averaged 3,894 passing yards, 23.5 passing touchdowns, 12.5 interceptions and a 100.5 passer rating per season, completing 68.7% of his passes. The 49ers are 25-12 with Garoppolo under center since 2019 and have appeared in the NFC Championship Game twice — including a Super Bowl appearance.

The Niners have been openly shopping him for months but thus far have not found a suitor. Cowherd, who's seen New York as an ideal landing spot for weeks, feels that Garoppolo's presence would diminish the chances of frustration mounting in the Giants' facility given the veteran's track record.

"When you are lacking leadership, it becomes finger-pointing," Cowherd said. "You put Jimmy Garoppolo in there, and if you struggle with Jimmy G, guys got to point fingers at themselves. Guys got to look in the mirror. 'That guy's won. That guy elevated Deebo Samuel. That guy helped make George Kittle a Pro Bowler. That guy beat Aaron Rodgers. That guy gives the Rams trouble. Maybe it's us?'"

The Giants are hoping to find a winning formula entering Year 1 with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach. New York is coming off a 4-13 season that saw them miss the NFC playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

1 hour ago
Patrick Mahomes on loss to Bengals: 'We were playing not to lose'
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Bengals: 'We were playing not to lose'

1 hour ago
Jets can't let Mekhi Becton injury derail crucial year for Zach Wilson
New York Jets

Jets can't let Mekhi Becton injury derail crucial year for Zach Wilson

3 hours ago
Bills rookie corner Kaiir Elam doesn't plan to play like one
National Football League

Bills rookie corner Kaiir Elam doesn't plan to play like one

4 hours ago
Roquan Smith says Chicago Bears don't 'value' him, wants trade
National Football League

Roquan Smith says Chicago Bears don't 'value' him, wants trade

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes