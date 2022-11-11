National Football League Jimmy G, Josh McDaniels, Mike McCarthy 'under duress' in Week 10 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Chris Broussard 's "Under Duress" list is back just in time for a highly anticipated Week 10 NFL slate.

"When you're on the BUD List, it means I believe in you," the " First Things First " host said. "You know how coaches used to say, ‘If I'm not yelling at you, that means I don't believe in you. [With that said], let's get to the BUD list!"

Here we go.

3. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

The outlook: The 49ers (4-4) are aiming for a home win against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET). Garoppolo has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,691 yards and 11 scores though seven games. What's more, he has thrown two or more touchdowns in four straight games.

Broussard's thoughts: "You know I rock with Jimmy G. He was great last week. Joe Montana, Steve Young, John Brodie — they never had a completion percentage as high as Jimmy G did last week on the road in that win over the [Los Angeles] Rams. … Jimmy G, don't screw it up, don't throw any interceptions, don't make any boneheaded plays. … [The Niners] gotta start racking up some wins to make sure that they do get in the postseason, and they're playing a team in the Chargers [that] also wants to rack up some wins. It's a tough game."

2. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

The outlook: McCarthy was the head coach in Green Bay for more than a decade (2006-18) before the organization fired him during his 13th season after leading the Packers to nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win. He joined the Cowboys in before the 2020 season and boasts a 24-17 overall record with America's Team. He returns to Green Bay on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX) on a two-game winning streak with Dallas.

Broussard's thoughts: "This is his first time back to Lambeau, back to Green Bay — first time playing the Packers since they fired him, and that hurt McCarthy. McCarthy said this week that that left a ‘dent’ in him and his family. … But he gets to go back this week in a blaze of glory. When people were down on Mike McCarthy, he found a way to withstand the storm of Dak Prescott's injury and win games with Cooper Rush. And now the Cowboys are on the short list of NFC Super Bowl contenders. … He cannot lose to his former team. He's gotta kick them when they're down. [The Packers] have lost five straight games. Mike McCarthy needs to go back there and take care of business."

1. Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

The outlook: The Raiders hired McDaniels as their head coach during the 2022 NFL offseason, and things aren't off to a great start. Las Vegas is last in the AFC West at 2-6, including 0-5 on the road. The Raiders face the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) in Week 10 (4:05 p.m. ET) in a must-win matchup at home.

Broussard's thoughts: "We've seen great coordinators who can't make the transition to head coach, and my goodness. Last year, the Raiders were 10-7 [and] made the playoffs. … Then you go out — you've got a nice squad — and you add Davante Adams, and you add Chandler Jones, and now under Josh McDaniels' leadership they're 2-6? They've lost three games that they led by 17 or more points. That ties the NFL record — and they've got nine games left. This is a mess in Las Vegas. They're playing the Indianapolis Colts. … The Colts have lost three straight, they've been so bad that they're now coached by a former television personality, Jeff Saturday. … If they lose this game to the Colts, I don't know how you defend Josh McDaniels."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more