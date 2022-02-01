National Football League Jim Harbaugh to interview with Vikings, but should he wait for better job? 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After leading the Michigan Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in their best season in more than a decade, Jim Harbaugh appears ready to ride that success back into the pro ranks.

According to reports, Harbaugh will fly to Minnesota for an interview with the Vikings on Wednesday.

He, along with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are candidates for the Vikes' job after Minnesota let Mike Zimmer go following an 8-9 season.

Harbaugh amassed a 44-19 record during his four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, made the NFC Championship Game in his first three seasons with the team, and lost Super Bowl XLVII to Baltimore in 2012. He's undoubtedly the biggest name on Minnesota's radar.

But according to Colin Cowherd, the Vikings shouldn't be the biggest name on his.

"I do think Minnesota has a legitimate quarterback," he stated on "The Herd." "Kirk Cousins is very solid, more than we want to admit. They have Justin Jefferson, who's one of the great young talents in the NFL, they have talent there."

"This is fine, but in one year, you're going to be looking at a new quarterback. If Aaron Rodgers returns for four or five years, you'll never have the best quarterback [in the division]. The NFL turns over its head coaches 25% every year. Just think about the jobs that could be open in one year if Harbaugh stayed. The Colts, the Seahawks, and the Dallas Cowboys have [good] rosters. We had three job openings six weeks ago, now we have nine, and they're getting filled quickly. You're as good as your quarterback, and in one year, [Minnesota] will be looking for a quarterback."

Harbaugh has a 61-24 record through his seven seasons with the Wolverines. He won the Citrus Bowl during his first season with the program in 2015.

