National Football League Jets vs. Broncos odds: Point spread, picks, how to bet, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets might have their quarterback of the future in Zach Wilson, but the former BYU signal-caller is finding out just how tough the sledding is in the NFL so far in 2021.

To wit: The Jets are 0-2, Wilson is battling a groin injury and now, Von Miller and the Denver Broncos are on deck – in the unfriendly confines of the Mile High City.

Here's the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and analysis from our betting expert on Jets vs. Broncos ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

NEW YORK JETS @ DENVER BRONCOS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -10 (Broncos favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Jets +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Broncos are huge favorites this weekend against the Jets, as they rightfully should be. And for anyone who's wary about laying 10 points, I've got you covered with a two-team, seven-point teaser at FOX Bet .

"For those unfamiliar, a teaser is sort of like a parlay, except you get to reduce the point spread on the side you're on by a certain amount of points. For this one, we're doing two teams and getting 7 points on each line. So we'll combine this game with the Ravens vs. Lions and tease:

"Broncos from -10 to -3 vs. Jets; Ravens from -8.5 to -1.5 vs. Lions

"See how that works? We bring their numbers down into something more manageable instead of taking both teams at over a touchdown.

"You can read more about why I like Baltimore here. As for Denver? The Broncos are playing their first home game of the season, and it's against the lowly New York Jets , who can not score right now. Quarterback Zach Wilson is on the injury report, and I don't see how New York scores much in this contest.

"Denver's offense is much better than expected as Teddy Bridgewater throws the ball where he intends to. Denver wins this game, and we get a better number with the teaser. Win, win."

Pick: Broncos teased from -10 to -3 (meaning Denver must win by more than 3 points) in a two-team, seven-point teaser at FOX Bet

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.