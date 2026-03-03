Jets Reportedly Place Franchise Tag on Breece Hall, Weakening RB Free-Agent Market

The free-agent market for running backs has taken a bit of a hit.

Running back Breece Hall will receive the franchise tag from the New York Jets, ESPN reported Tuesday. With the tag, Hall can either sign a one-year deal with the Jets for $14.293 million or sign a long-term deal to remain with New York.

Hall is still able to talk to other teams as well. However, any team that signs Hall to an offer sheet would have to surrender two first-round picks to the Jets if they refuse to match that contract.

The Jets had signaled that they would place the franchise or transition tag on Hall when general manager Darren Mougey spoke with reporters at the combine. If the Jets placed the transition tag on Hall, the running back would've been able to sign a deal for $11.323 million.

Hall was set to become one of the top running backs set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. He was ranked as the second-best running back in FOX Sports' top 100 NFL free agents list, sitting behind Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks. Hall was also ranked 12th overall on the list.

Hall rushed for 1,065 yards and 4.4 yards per carry last season, scoring five total touchdowns.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to place the franchise tag on pending free agents. Prior to Hall, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts were the only other players to receive the franchise tag.