Jets QB Aaron Rodgers talks with Erin Andrews about new beginnings
It's the dawn of a new era for Aaron Rodgers, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback makes his regular-season debut with the New York Jets on Monday against the Buffalo Bills.
After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers — and winning Super Bowl XLV — Rodgers is adjusting to life in the New York area. He sat down with FOX Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews on "FOX NFL Kickoff" and explained how he's embracing a new beginning with the Jets.
"It's been a new chapter [in New York]. That chapter [in Green Bay] has been closed. It was a beautiful one, but this is a new chapter about a brand-new slate to let these guys get to know who I am, what my leadership style is, my energy, me kind of being myself," Rodgers said. "I've never had a chance to be on ‘Hard Knocks.’"
Rodgers, 39, is a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time NFL MVP, four-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl MVP. In his last season with Green Bay (2022), Rodgers totaled 3,695 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 91.1 passer rating, while completing 64.6% of his passes.
The Jets are coming off a 7-10 season and are entering their third season under head coach Robert Saleh. As for Rodgers' top options in the passing game, 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year winner Garrett Wilson, former Packers wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman roam the outside.
In the backfield, second-year running back Breece Hall returns after running for 463 yards and four touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry last season before tearing his ACL in Week 7. In addition, four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook signed a one-year deal with the Jets in August.
Rodgers and the Jets aim to end the franchise's 12-year playoff drought while everyone gets to see the true version of the star quarterback.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
"I built up a reputation for a while, and a lot of people tried to jump on top of me," Rodgers said. "Didn't work, couldn't keep me down, and I'm thankful that people get to see me. This isn't like a brand-new me. I wasn't f---ing acting for a TV show. I was just being who I always am. It was the first time in my 19 years somebody's captured it in that way.
"I've always believed as a leader if you want to be liked first and respected second, you'll get neither. If you want to be respected first and hopefully liked, you're gonna get that respect."
-
San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks
2023 NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Eagles lead our initial list
2023 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
-
Rams place Cooper Kupp on injured reserve; WR out at least four games
Could Deion Sanders be the Dallas Cowboys' next head coach?
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks
-
2023 NFL odds: Best Week 1 predictions, including Eagles, Steelers to cover
Deion Sanders shouts out Michael Irvin, clarifies 'receipts' comment after Colorado beat TCU
Bengals vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks - Sep 10
-
San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks
2023 NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Eagles lead our initial list
2023 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
-
Rams place Cooper Kupp on injured reserve; WR out at least four games
Could Deion Sanders be the Dallas Cowboys' next head coach?
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks
-
2023 NFL odds: Best Week 1 predictions, including Eagles, Steelers to cover
Deion Sanders shouts out Michael Irvin, clarifies 'receipts' comment after Colorado beat TCU
Bengals vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks - Sep 10