National Football League Jets owner refutes 'absolutely false' report of dispute with HC Robert Saleh Published Mar. 29, 2024 1:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson emphatically refuted a report that he and coach Robert Saleh had a "very heated conversation" during the NFL meetings earlier this week.

NFL Network revealed Tuesday that a "very reliable source" said Johnson and Saleh had a dispute Sunday night that got "a little awkward" while the two were at a party in Orlando, Florida.

Johnson shot down the report Thursday on social media, calling it "nonsense" and "absolutely false."

NFL Network is owned by the NFL and is part of NFL Media, which includes the TV network, NFL Films, NFL.com, NFL Now, NFL RedZone and NFL Mobile.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe apologized for the "unnecessary distraction" in a statement Thursday.

Saleh, entering his fourth year with New York, and the Jets are coming off a 7-10 season during which quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four plays into his debut.

New York has the longest active playoff drought among the four major North American sports leagues at 13 consecutive seasons. Johnson told reporters at NFL Honors in Las Vegas last month he expects the team — including Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas — to show major improvements this season.

"I think they all got the message," Johnson said then. "This is it. This is the time to go. We've got to produce this year."

Saleh spoke to reporters Monday at the NFL meetings, saying Johnson's message has helped the Jets progress during the offseason and will continue to do so during the regular season.

"His words are always welcome," Saleh said. "He's the owner of the football team, and his frustrations are shared with everyone."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets

share