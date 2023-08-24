National Football League
Jets HC Robert Saleh says Aaron Rodgers could play multiple series vs. Giants
National Football League

Jets HC Robert Saleh says Aaron Rodgers could play multiple series vs. Giants

Published Aug. 24, 2023 6:51 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers will make his preseason debut for the New York Jets on Saturday when they take on the New York Giants in the final week of the NFL preseason. The question is: How long will Rodgers actually be on the field?

Head coach Robert Saleh detailed his plan for Rodgers to play multiple series when Craig Carton asked if there was a specific "number of plays in mind" for the 39-year-old, who's entering his first with the Jets after 15 seasons in Green Bay.

"I want to get a couple of transitions," Saleh said in an exclusive interview for the "The Carton Show." "You go to the sidelines, make adjustments [and] come back out after the adjustments are made — do that a couple of times. 

"I also know me in the middle of a game. If it goes nine plays, and it goes the way we want on the first drive, I'll just pull him."

ADVERTISEMENT

Carton also detailed an exchange he had with Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah, who is entering his second season with the Jets after totaling 232 receiving yards and two touchdowns across 15 games last season. Uzomah explained how fellow members of the offense are developing a rapport with Rodgers.

"I said [to Uzomah], 'Walk me through the difference of having Aaron Rodgers there.' He goes, 'I’ll give you a great example at today's practice. Play called in the huddle. We come out of the huddle, Aaron saw something and he [calls an audible] just to me. And I looked at him and said, 'We don't practice that. We've never done that,' and he goes, 'Do it.'"

FOX Exclusive: Robert Saleh reveals preseason plans for Aaron Rodgers

FOX Exclusive: Robert Saleh reveals preseason plans for Aaron Rodgers

On the pass-catching front, Rodgers has a pair of familiar faces at wide receiver in former Packers teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, while 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and free-agent signee Mecole Hardman also roam the outside. Corey Davis, who had 536 receiving yards last season, announced his retirement Wednesday.

The Jets previously lost to the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game, shut out the Carolina Panthers and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason. 

Rodgers & Co. open the 2023 regular season at home against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Five NFL teams facing most pressure to win Super Bowl

Five NFL teams facing most pressure to win Super Bowl

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes