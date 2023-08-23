National Football League Jets, former Titans WR Corey Davis retires from NFL Published Aug. 23, 2023 4:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Jets and former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis announced on Instagram Wednesday that he's retiring from the NFL.

"For some time now I've been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football," Davis wrote. "This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, a man of few words, I've been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time. I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with.

"I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process."

Davis, 28, was entering the final season of a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets. Last season, he totaled 32 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to signing with the Jets in 2021, Davis spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Titans (2017-20), who selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.

Davis' most productive season came in 2020, when he totaled 65 receptions for 984 yards (15.1 yards per reception) and five touchdowns.

With Davis' departure, the Jets' wide receiver room includes 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb, among others.

