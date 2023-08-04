Jets' first game with Aaron Rodgers gets plunged into darkness, internet reacts

National Football League
Aaron Rodgers has yet to take the field with the New York Jets, but the team's first NFL preseason game with Rodgers on its roster still provided a perfectly ironic opportunity for some meme material.

Rodgers, along with most of the team's starters, wasn't in uniform Thursday for the Jets' eventual 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Instead, he was observing from the sidelines in Jets gear — until the lights went out.

That's right. Rodgers, who went viral earlier this offseason for his infamous "darkness retreat" while still with the Green Bay Packers before he demanded a trade, was once again shrouded in darkness. The jokes quickly took off from there.

Here's how social media reacted.

