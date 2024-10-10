National Football League Jets demote Nathaniel Hackett, name Todd Downing offensive playcaller Updated Oct. 10, 2024 11:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Jets continued to make changes to the coaching staff in the aftermath of Robert Saleh's firing earlier this week.

Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Todd Downing will replace offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the team's playcaller, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Thursday.

"After a lot of time to think about it — and did not make this decision easily, by any means — I'm going to make Todd Downing the playcaller for the New York Jets going forward," Ulbrich told reporters. "This is more the byproduct for a different take on things. I'm not saying it's a better or worse take on things, by any means — but a fresh approach. Ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the game plan and, ultimately, the plays that are called within the game."

A Hackett demotion had been rumored in recent days, even after Saleh was fired. New York's offense has arguably been the main reason for its 2-3 start, ranking 27th in total offense (286.6 yards per game) and 25th in scoring (18.6 points per game) despite Aaron Rodgers' return from his Achilles injury.

Ulbrich offered some effusive words about Hackett even though he is demoting him.

"Just another testament to the human being that Nathaniel Hackett is, the fact that he's going to give us everything in his body, heart and soul," Ulbrich said. "He's going to continue to be a big part of the success that we're going to have going forward from an offensive perspective. I feel so fortunate that he's staying with us. I mean, here's a guy that's been a head coach in this league willing to draw cards, willing to do whatever it takes — the true heart of a servant.

"I feel so fortunate that he's on our staff, that he's in our lives, and I can't speak enough good things about him."

Hackett was hired by New York early in the 2023 offseason, months before the team traded for Rodgers. The decorated quarterback has sung Hackett's praises since their time together with the Green Bay Packers, where Hackett was the offensive coordinator for three seasons (2021-23).

After a failed stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2022, Hackett wasn't able to find success with the Rodgers-less Jets in 2023. They were 31st in total offense (268.6 yards per game) and 29th in scoring (15.8 points per game) last season.

Ulbrich said he informed Rodgers of the decision and that the quarterback understood the change.

"It wasn't necessarily a shock, but we're all familiar with the relationship he has with Nathaniel," Ulbrich said. "They're very, very good friends that go back a long ways. He understood the decision and he was supportive of the decision, and I'm fortunate for that. I talked to him, I talked to a lot of different offensive players, and defensive players for that matter, before making this decision."

Why did the Jets fire Robert Saleh so abruptly?

Downing, 44, has had multiple offensive coordinator stints over his 20 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. He was OC for the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017 before serving as the Tennessee Titans' OC for two seasons (2021-22). The Jets hired Downing in 2023 after the Titans fired him following the 2022 season.

On the other side of the ball, Ulbrich said he would remain the playcaller on defense. Ulbrich has been the Jets' defensive coordinator since 2021, with Saleh bringing him in when he was hired as head coach.

The Jets' revamped coaching staff has a big opening test, taking on the first-place Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

