Jets DC Steve Wilks Responds to Baker Mayfield's 'Personal' Remarks
Published Sep. 27, 2025 4:30 p.m. ET

On the heels of Baker Mayfield's pointed post-game comments in Week 3, Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks didn't appear to be phased by drawing the fiery Buccaneers QB's ire.

Mayfield admitted after the Bucs' home win over Wilks' Jets "a lot" was "personal" due to his belief that the DC cut him during his 2022 stint with the Panthers. Speaking to reporters Friday, Wilks, who was Carolina's interim coach when Mayfield got the boot, not only praised the QB's play but offered a sarcastic comeback to his claim.

"A lot of respect for Baker, tremendous football player," Wilks began. "Nothing really to say beyond that … I don't really think an interim coach has that much authority over personnel. If that's the case, I would've never gotten rid of our best player, Christian McCaffrey."

Wilks downplaying Mayfield, who said he drew extra motivation facing the Jets because of the DC, may be enough to dismiss the story, but likely will have little, if any, effect on the chip on his shoulder.

Still, it's hard to argue with Wilks's point of view, considering the Panthers front office's choice to trade McCaffrey to the 49ers six games into the 2022 season remains one of the most head-scratching moves in recent memory.

