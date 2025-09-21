National Football League Baker Mayfield Doesn't Hold Back About Beating Jets: 'A Lot of Stuff was Personal Today' Updated Sep. 21, 2025 10:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baker Mayfield's heroics on Sunday saved the Buccaneers from disaster in a 29-27 home win over the Jets, a victory the quarterback said meant far more than adding a plus-one to the win column.

Mayfield helmed a seven-play, 48-yard drive in the final 1:41 to set up a game-winning field goal after watching the Jets take the lead with a 50-yard touchdown following a blocked FG on the previous series.

After the game, Mayfield didn't pull any punches on what motivated his performance, admitting it was "personal" to him to beat New York and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who cut him during his brief run with the Panthers.

"I loved it. Their D-coordinator was the one who cut me in Carolina, so, a lot of stuff was personal today," Mayfield told reporters.

As if overcoming such dire odds wasn't enough satisfaction, it's clear for the often outspoken Mayfield that he still draws inspiration from his uninspiring days with the Panthers.

Wilks took over as Carolina's interim coach in 2022 after a 1-4 start, with Mayfield starting the first five games before getting benched for Sam Darnold and appearing in two other games with one final start in Week 11. He was released after Week 12 and joined the Rams, where he started four of five games to end the year.

With an everlasting chip on his shoulder since his NFL debut, getting the chance to have the last laugh seems to motivate Mayfield year in and year out. And, unfortunately for Wilks' Jets, Sunday presented the former No. 1 pick with the perfect opportunity to do so once again.

