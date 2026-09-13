National Football League
Jayden Daniels Takes Blame For Stefon Diggs' Penalty In Commanders' Loss
National Football League

Jayden Daniels Takes Blame For Stefon Diggs' Penalty In Commanders' Loss

Published Sep. 13, 2026 9:47 p.m. ET

Leaders are supposed to take accountability, sometimes even if a mistake wasn't their fault.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took accountability for Stefon Diggs' costly penalty after their 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, revealing the team likely would have gone for two earlier in the game had the celebration penalty not forced them to kick the extra point instead.

Daniels said the mistake fell on him for not making sure the offense was prepared for the situation as the team's quarterback and captain.

"You just got to be smarter, we've got to know situational football. That's on me for not reiterating that in the huddle, we just got to be smart," Daniels said after the game. "There's a time and place for everything and celebrations."

Diggs' touchdown catch in the third quarter helped Washington cut Philadelphia's lead to 17-15 early in the fourth quarter, but a 15-yard penalty for his celebration near the goal post pushed the Commanders back and forced them to settle for one point rather than attempt a 2-point try. Diggs' touchdown also marked Daniels' first touchdown pass of the season.

The penalty loomed large in the final minutes, when Washington needed a two-point conversion of its own to tie the game and came up short. Daniels connected with Antonio Williams late in the fourth quarter on a throw that was confirmed by video review before the failed 2-point attempt on a shovel pass.

Daniels went on to confirm that the penalty changed Washington's plan after Diggs' touchdown.

"I'm pretty sure at that point we would've went for two, we had to settle for the extra point, but as the leader and the captain man I put that on myself for not reiterating that in the huddle knowing that we had a potential to score on the play while we're in the huddle and just reiterating when we score, we're going for two," Daniels said.

The Commanders ultimately fell short in their bid for a season-opening win, dropping their rematch with the Eagles to start 0-1.

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