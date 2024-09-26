National Football League Jayden Daniels has taken the NFL by storm ... and he's just getting started Updated Sep. 26, 2024 10:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jayden Daniels has the NFL scouting community buzzing after a prime-time breakout performance that has league personnel reviewing their notes on the former LSU standout. The Heisman Trophy winner has taken the league by storm, exhibiting the dual-threat playmaking ability that gives defensive coordinators sleepless nights when pondering how to defend the Washington Commanders' new QB1.

Despite entering the NFL as the second overall pick behind Caleb Williams, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder looks like the crown jewel of a quarterback class that features three rookie starters (Williams, Daniels and Bo Nix) with another (Drake Maye) on the horizon. Daniels' spectacular play has captivated casual observers while impressing quarterback gurus with his efficiency in directing the Commanders offense like a 10-year vet.

Though Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt previously suggested Daniels was running a "college offense" with simplistic concepts, the rookie has dazzled as a playmaker in new Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury's scheme. He leads the NFL with an 80.3% completion rate and ranks fifth in passer rating (111.8), averaging 221.3 pass yards per game with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Additionally, Daniels has rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries, exhibiting the speed, quickness, and playmaking ability to elude and evade defenders on designed runs and scrambles. With the Commanders' system also featuring a collection of complementary RPOs (run-pass options), quick-rhythm throws, and selective deep shots, the rookie has shined as a first-time starter in a league that routinely chews up and spits out young quarterbacks.

During the pre-draft process, it was easy to envision Daniels excelling as a franchise quarterback based on his experience (55 collegiate starts), exceptional arm talent, and athleticism.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner tallied 12,749 passing yards and 3,307 rushing yards as a collegian with 124 total touchdowns (89 passing, 34 rushing and one receiving). Daniels rushed and passed for a touchdown 22 times during his career (13 at LSU, nine at Arizona State), displaying spectacular stop-start quickness and elusiveness as a runner to complement a polished game from the pocket.

Though it took a five-year journey for the young quarterback to refine his game at the collegiate level, the extended stay enabled Daniels to log the necessary reps to master several important aspects of the position. From mastering the art of reading coverage and operating at the line of scrimmage to controlling emotions in high-pressure situations, Daniels entered the league as a mature player with the poise, composure, and confidence to step into a veteran-laden locker room with the self-assuredness required to take on a leadership role.

While some coaches will appoint young players captains without making them earn the position, the Commanders' QB1 won over his teammates with his preparation, performance and overall consistency. Daniels showed up and showed out throughout OTAs (organized team activities) and minicamps and continued to dazzle in training camp and preseason games.

During the regular season, the rookie has taken his game up a notch, with his poise and performance helping the Commanders race out to a 2-1 start. Daniels has directed the offense to 14 straight scoring drives (excluding kneel-downs) with a poise that has helped the unit overcome challenging late-game circumstances. Whether utilizing his legs or pinpoint pass skills to convert fourth downs, the rookie has answered the bell whenever his team needs a play.

Tracking Daniels' hit chart, the Commanders have gradually added more vertical throws to the game plan to prevent opponents from squatting on the quick-rhythm throws at short and intermediate range. With deep balls flying over the top of coverage to Terry McLaurin, Zach Ertz, Austin Ekeler, and a collection of unheralded pass catchers have been able to move the chains, snagging various "catch-and-run" concepts designed to keep the offense on schedule.

Given Kingsbury's success transforming Kyler Murray from a No. 1 overall pick into the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year award following a campaign where he passed for 3,500-plus yards and added over 500 yards on the ground, it is not surprising Daniels is the front-runner to win the prestigious honor this season after his sizzling showcasing his dual-threat playmaking potential.

After starting 33 different quarterbacks since last winning the Super Bowl after the 1991 season, including eight over the past four seasons, the Commanders finally have a franchise quarterback in place with the talent, composure and confidence to make the team title contenders again. Though the three-game sample size is not enough to make a bold proclamation about Daniels reaching elite status by the end of Year 1, the brief flashes of brilliance suggest the Commanders' new QB1 has all of the traits needed to help Washington re-emerge as one of the heavyweights in the NFC.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

