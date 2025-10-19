Jayden Daniels Exits Commanders vs. Cowboys With Hamstring Injury

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did not return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys after leaving in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Daniels appeared to be in immediate pain after getting sacked and fumbling the ball at the 11:53 mark of the quarter. The QB gingerly walked off the field with the medical staff and into the medical tent before heading to the locker room. Daniels could be seen giving a thumbs up reportedly to his mother upon exiting the tent.

The team listed Daniels as questionable shortly after his exit, leaving backup Marcus Mariota to take over on Washington's next series. He threw a pick-six to end the drive after four plays and went on to finish the game 4-of-10 for 63 yards and an interception, and added two carries for 34 yards.

At the time of his injury, Daniels compiled a 12-of-22 statline for 156 yards and a touchdown to go with a team-high 35 rushing yards and another TD on eight carries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.