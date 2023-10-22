National Football League Jay Glazer: Cardinals want to build around Kyler Murray, not trade him Published Oct. 22, 2023 6:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer returned to the "NFL on FOX Podcast" to answer fan questions for another installment of "Ask Glazer." This week's segment was headlined by Glazer discussing the legitimacy of trade rumors surrounding Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Given the incredibly talented quarterback class likely declaring for the 2024 draft — including USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye — many have speculated that the Cardinals may consider moving on from Murray if they own a top pick.

However, Glazer doesn't believe that the Cardinals will draft a new quarterback to replace Murray.

"I don't think [drafting a quarterback] is [the Cardinals'] plan now," Glazer said. "I think they've kind of looked at [the situation] and said, ‘Now, [Murray is] maybe somebody that we can build around', if [they] have those early draft picks to give them more weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[For] right now, I think they want to see what they have in [their team]."

Murray, who has been sidelined since last December with a torn ACL, is preparing to make his season debut in the near future. The 26-year-old quarterback has reportedly returned to practice and taken first-team reps this past week.

"Look, their next three defenses [that] they're playing [are tough defenses]," Glazer said. "So it's tough, but I can see [Murray] returning within about a month. And then, by the way, over the next month or two, they'll see and kind of know what [their team has] a little bit better."

"Right now, you can't really make the decision, but I think their mindset going in is ‘Hey, if we can kind of see what we get with the skillset of Kyler Murray [combined] with this coaching staff and [we'll] see if we can get more out of [the team].'"

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share