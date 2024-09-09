National Football League Jay Glazer: Brandon Aiyuk nixed trade from 49ers to Steelers at last minute Updated Sep. 9, 2024 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brandon Aiyuk will suit up for the San Francisco 49ers against the New York Jets on Monday night after an offseason-long standoff with the team that included months of trade rumors. But just how close was Aiyuk to suiting up for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season instead?

It was widely reported in mid-August that the 49ers and Steelers had agreed or were at least very near agreement on a trade that would send Aiyuk to Pittsburgh. Several days later, though, Aiyuk formally signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $120 million to remain with the 49ers. However, it turns out Aiyuk indeed almost headed to Pittsburgh, and it took a chance encounter with head coach Kyle Shanahan — and Shanahan's running skills — to prevent a trade from officially getting completed, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on "FOX NFL Sunday."

"The day [Aiyuk's extension] actually got done, the 49ers were trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers," Glazer said. "It was already en route there, and then all of a sudden, Aiyuk happened to show up early to the facility that day and went downstairs trying to meet with Shanahan."

The message Aiyuk communicated to Shanahan, apparently, was that he wanted to remain in the Bay Area, where he has thrived in his career under a head coach who is considered one of the best offensive minds in the sport. But when Shanahan attempted to spread the word, there was a problem.

"Kyle Shanahan was trying to get in touch with the front office, but they couldn't take his call because they were trying to get the trade done with the Steelers. So Shanahan actually ran all the way upstairs [and said], 'Hold it. Let's put a hold on these trade talks right now. Pittsburgh, we'll call you right back.' [49ers officials] went down and talked to Aiyuk for about two hours. They said, 'Look, you have until the end of practice. We're either trading you to Pittsburgh today or you could take the deal that's been on the table. It's up to you, but you have until the end of practice.'"

Aiyuk soon decided to stay with the 49ers after all. Now, the man coming off a career-best 1,342 receiving yards and a Super Bowl run last season once again figures to play a big part in Shanahan's loaded offense in 2024.

