Jay Glazer: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's 'Career in San Francisco Is Probably Over'

Brandon Aiyuk is on thin ice with the San Francisco 49ers, if he hasn't already fallen through it.

After the standout wide receiver was fined and had his guaranteed money for 2026 voided by the team, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said that he can envision a scenario in which Aiyuk doesn't play another snap for the 49ers.

"It's up to Brandon Aiyuk," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "These fines and guarantees were taken back because of him not doing what he's supposed to do in his rehab all the way back in camp. He's continued to incur these fines and I think the answer is, look, if Brandon Aiyuk tries to do what he needs to do to get back with the team, they're going to love to have him back. But he continues to miss these things.

"Not only do I not see him playing this year, his career in San Francisco is probably over."

Aiyuk has been sidelined since he tore his ACL and MCL in October 2024. He began the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but there had been very few updates on when he might return.

The Athletic was the first to report that Aiyuk's time in San Francisco is likely nearing its end. The 49ers have become frustrated with Aiyuk's lack of communication regarding his rehab. He's also missed meetings and team activities over the past few months, The Athletic reported. Aiyuk has told the NFLPA that he doesn't want to file a grievance with the 49ers about the team taking away his guaranteed money, The Athletic added in its report.

Jay Glazer on Brandon Aiyuk's future with 49ers: 'It's up to Brandon'

While the behind-the-scenes drama has led to a potential divorce between Aiyuk and the 49ers, the move is still a bit of a shock. The 27-year-old had been viewed as a core piece of a 49ers squad that played in two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl in the two years prior to the 2024 season. He signed a four-year, $120 million extension with San Francisco in August 2024, receiving $76 million in guaranteed money. He became the fifth-highest-paid receiver in the NFL at the time of the deal.

Aiyuk recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, forming a strong connection with quarterback Brock Purdy almost instantly. He had 1,342 receiving yards in 2023, which was the seventh-most in the league that season. He was also second in yards per reception (17.9) that year.

After missing the playoffs in 2024, the 49ers appear to be headed back to the postseason in 2025. They're 7-4 entering their matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Monday night. But the 49ers have dealt with injuries at wide receiver and tight end all season long, with running back Christian McCaffrey leading the team in receptions (74) and receiving yards (732) as a result.

