National Football League
Jalen Hurts takes batting practice, throws before Phillies game
National Football League

Jalen Hurts takes batting practice, throws before Phillies game

Published Jun. 6, 2023 10:06 p.m. ET

Hitting a baseball out of Citizens Bank Park is harder than it looks.

That's what Philadelphia Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown discovered when they paid a visit to the Philadelphia Phillies' home ballpark before Friday's Phillies game against the Detroit Tigers.

Hurts and Brown took some batting practice swings in the afternoon, showing off their power. At least in the video that surfaced online, though, they failed to hit one out of the park.

Hurts then played some catch with Phillies manager Rob Thomson later on in the pregame festivities — and used his football throwing motion even while throwing a baseball.

Phillies fans likely hope the visit from the defending NFC champions can help spark the defending National League champions, who currently sit at 28-32 on the season.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Phillies
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Yankees star Aaron Judge (toe) headed to IL again

Yankees star Aaron Judge (toe) headed to IL again

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes