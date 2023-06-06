National Football League Jalen Hurts takes batting practice, throws before Phillies game Published Jun. 6, 2023 10:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Hitting a baseball out of Citizens Bank Park is harder than it looks.

That's what Philadelphia Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown discovered when they paid a visit to the Philadelphia Phillies' home ballpark before Friday's Phillies game against the Detroit Tigers.

Hurts and Brown took some batting practice swings in the afternoon, showing off their power. At least in the video that surfaced online, though, they failed to hit one out of the park.

Hurts then played some catch with Phillies manager Rob Thomson later on in the pregame festivities — and used his football throwing motion even while throwing a baseball.

Phillies fans likely hope the visit from the defending NFC champions can help spark the defending National League champions, who currently sit at 28-32 on the season.

