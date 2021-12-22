National Football League Jalen Hurts makes case as Eagles' long-term answer at QB 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Securing a franchise quarterback might be the most important part of building a winning football team.

When taking a look at the NFL playoff picture, and in particular, the teams with the best records in the league, they all share one thing in common: An elite starting quarterback.

In the case of the Philadelphia Eagles, however, that remains a question. Is it possible they have their man in second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts?

When looking at Hurts' passing numbers, they don't stand out as the kind of stats belonging to an elite passer.

He ranks 23rd in passing yards (2,731), 22nd in passing touchdowns (14) and 21st in QBR (46.7).

But he does carry the title of the NFL's most dangerous quarterback on the ground this season, ranking second in rushing yards amongst starting quarterbacks with 733, and tied for fourth among all players with 10 rushing touchdowns.

During the Eagles' Week 15 win over the Washington Football Team, Hurts' dual-threat abilities were on full display.

He completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 38 yards and two more scores.

The win brought the Eagles to 7-7, putting them in a tie with the Minnesota Vikings for the seventh and final NFC playoff spot.

Hurts' impressive play led Skip Bayless to declare him the future of the Eagles franchise, which he detailed on "Undisputed."

"He is the leader of this team, and he is a winner," Bayless said. "That's what he was at Alabama, that's what he was at Oklahoma. Teams follow Jalen Hurts."

Hurts helped guide Alabama to two consecutive national championship appearances as their starting quarterback in 2017 and 2018. He then transferred to Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in 2020.

During his two years in the NFL, Hurts is only 7-10 as a starting quarterback, but he has the Eagles on the verge of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

But even with the Eagles making a playoff push and Hurts playing well enough to be at the center of it, Colin Cowherd isn't sold that he is Philly's long-term answer.

He explained why on "The Herd."

"I don't know if Jalen Hurts is going to work," Cowherd said. "Kyler Murray is smaller and has been hurt the last couple of years. Jalen Hurts is smaller and not nearly as good of a passer, he's been hurt this year."

The jury is still out on whether Hurts is the long-term answer, but he appears to at least be a solid answer in the short term.

And for the Eagles, that is all that matters right now on their playoff push.

