Jalen Hurts Leads NFC Past AFC in High-Scoring Pro Bowl Game
Jalen Hurts said the flag football played in the Pro Bowl Games doesn’t have the negative connotation that it may have once had.
If anything, Hurts believes the NFL's all-star exhibition is as competitive as ever.
"It is like being a kid again but it also turns competitive with everything’s that at stake," the Eagles quarterback said after throwing three touchdown passes in the NFC’s 66-52 win over the AFC on Tuesday night. "Even with the (2028) Olympics, there’s a lot of guys that have a great passion to go out there and represent."
There was plenty of representation from both sides in the high-scoring event, which was played indoors this year at the Moscone Center — a convention center near downtown San Francisco — before a crowd of 3,100.
It was the first time the Pro Bowl was held during Super Bowl week, and the host city was well represented, with 49ers greats Jerry Rice and Steve Young — who have a combined 20 Pro Bowl selections — serving as head coaches. The Super Bowl is Sunday at the 49ers' home, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Dak Prescott of the Cowboys wore a bucket hat and passed for four touchdowns, while the Lions' Jared Goff threw two TD passes.
For the AFC, the Bengals' Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and was credited with a passing and receiving score on the same play when he and Dolphins running back De’Von Achane pulled off a trick play in the first half.
It was a good day all around for Burrow and his Bengals teammates.
Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins caught touchdown pass from Burrow's backup, Joe Flacco, while receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a highlight on defense — a one-handed interception of Goff that he returned 50 yards for a TD.
Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders started for the AFC and threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders was a late addition to the event as the replacement for Drake Maye, who's preparing to lead the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Broncos tackle Garrett Bolles got in on the fun, catching one of Sanders' TD throws.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
