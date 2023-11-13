Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery charge, awaits first appearance
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge Monday.
Jones was booked into the Duval County Jail on Monday evening and was scheduled to make a first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning. Jail records did not indicate exactly why Isaiah Avery Jones, 28, had been arrested. The jail shows his arrest was for domestic battery causing bodily harm.
"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information," the Jaguars said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."
A first-degree misdemeanor in Florida is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. Punishment may also include court costs, restitution, probation, treatment and/or community service.
Jones has missed four consecutive games because of lingering knee soreness and six of the last seven. He has eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season and 261 catches for 2,785 yards and 59 TDs in a seven-year NFL career spanning Buffalo, Oakland, Las Vegas and Jacksonville.
Jones played college ball at East Carolina and still holds NCAA Division I records for career receptions (399) and single-season receptions (158).
Reporting by The Associated Press.
