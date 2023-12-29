National Football League Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) out vs. Panthers Published Dec. 29, 2023 4:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the team's Week 17 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers. C.J. Beathard is expected to start for the Jaguars on Sunday.

Lawrence suffered the shoulder injury in the second half of the Jaguars' 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The former No. 1 overall pick also left the team's Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a high-ankle sprain, but started the following week against the Cleveland Browns.

Lawrence, a 2022 Pro Bowler, has totaled 3,736 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and an 89.1 passer rating this season, while completing 65.5% of his passes. He's also rushed for 329 yards and four touchdowns.

Jacksonville has lost four consecutive games, falling to 8-7 and into a three-way tie with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans for first place in the AFC South. The Jaguars wrap up the regular season on the road against the Tennessee Titans (5-10) in Week 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence

share