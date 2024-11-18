National Football League Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says firing assistants midseason is 'dangerous thing' Published Nov. 18, 2024 6:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson doesn't believe in firing assistants during the season.

He didn't do it during his five years in Philadelphia and doesn't plan to in Jacksonville, not even after the worst loss in franchise history.

Coming off a 52-6 debacle at Detroit and heading into a bye week, Pederson said "everything's on the table" in terms of making changes. But he also made it clear that keeping his staff intact is a priority.

"I think you got to be really, really careful," Pederson said. "When you start pointing fingers at certain people, it's a dangerous thing. And I'm not going to do that. Not doing it. Not right now.

"As a head coach in this league that's going through what we're going through, you're pointing a finger. And if it's going to be pointed, it needs to be pointed at me. Start with me. That's enough on that."

The Jaguars (2-9) could point fingers in any direction and find problems. They have lost four games in a row and 14 of 17.

Their offense mustered the fewest yards over a three-game stretch in franchise history. Jacksonville managed 528 yards in losses to Philadelphia (215), Minnesota (143) and Detroit (170).

Their defense, meanwhile, gave up the most yards over three games in the team's 30 seasons. The unit allowed 1,494 yards to the Eagles (447), the Vikings (402) and the Lions (645).

So something, maybe everything, needs to be overhauled in Jacksonville. Owner Shad Khan, though, opted not to fire Pederson or general manager Trent Baalke the day after the franchise's most lopsided loss.

"Football is a war of attrition at times," veteran center Mitch Morse said. "Our team has been no exception to that, both on offense and defense. That's part of the gig. You go in and you've got to battle with who you've got and rally around guys.

"You ask anyone in this locker room. You don't expect to lose, but it's how you respond to that. That's going to be a great challenge."

What's working

Special teams have been bright spots this season. Logan Cooke leads the NFL in net punting at 46.4 yards a kick. Rookie Cam Little has made 13 consecutive field goals, including a career-long 59-yarder against the Lions. And safety Daniel Thomas had Jacksonville's top highlight when he dropped punt returner Kalif Raymond inside the 10-yard line.

What needs help

Pederson said the Jaguars need to look into playing consecutive games in London every year. They won three in a row after playing back-to-back weeks in London in 2023 but eventually wore down and dropped five of six to miss the playoffs. They're on a four-game skid now after splitting two games overseas.

"I think it's something we need to take a look at where the bye is (after) 10 days over there," Pederson said. "Having the bye early in the year? I don't necessarily like that as much. But I think we need to take a look at where it is and the timing of it as we move forward."

Stock up

Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. caught five passes for 82 yards against the Vikings, his best game in weeks. He had four receptions for 34 yards the previous two games combined, both while playing without Christian Kirk (broken collarbone).

Stock down

Backup quarterback Mac Jones has struggled in two starts in place of Trevor Lawrence. He has completed 31 of 51 passes for 249 yards, with no touchdowns, three interceptions and four sacks.

Injuries

Receiver Gabe Davis, who signed a three-year, $39 million contract in free agency, will miss the rest of the season after tearing the meniscus in his left knee. Davis has 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He will join Kirk on injured reserve.

Key number

1 – Jacksonville's current spot in the 2025 NFL draft. If it holds, the Jaguars would have the top pick for the third time in five years.

Next steps

The only questions that matter down the stretch: What will Khan do with Pederson and Baalke, and how will any potential changes make Lawrence better in 2025?

Reporting by The Associated Press.

