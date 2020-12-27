National Football League
National Football League

Jags Win Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes

5 hours ago

Sometimes in life, when you lose, you actually win.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their 14th game of the season on Sunday, and will enter Week 17 at 1-14. 

But in the midst of all that defeat, the Jags have officially earned the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

And they will use that pick – in earth's estimation – to select Clemson superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

For the majority of the season, the top pick looked as if it would land in the lap of the New York Jets, who were 0-13 entering last week. 

However, the Jets stunned the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, and then on Sunday afternoon, made it two in a row, defeating the short-handed Cleveland Browns, 23-16, to move to 2-13. 

The Jaguars subsequently took it on the chin against Chicago, losing 41-17 to the Bears, and that was that. 

No. 1 pick secured. 

And as of Sunday afternoon, Twitter made sure it have its say in the Jets' loss in victory, and the Jaguars' victory in defeat. 

Congratulations, Jacksonville. 

Surely, losing has never felt so good.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Seahawks Win NFC West, Herbert Makes History

Seahawks Win NFC West, Herbert Makes History
Also, the NFC East hangs in the balance, after Washington's disappointing loss and Dallas' win over Philadelphia.
2 hours ago
National Football League

Chiefs Clinch Top Seed, Steelers Win Division

Chiefs Clinch Top Seed, Steelers Win Division
Plus, the Jets deal the Browns a blow, the Ravens run over the Giants, and Jacksonville secures the No. 1 pick.
5 hours ago
National Football League

NFL's Top Plays Of Week 16

NFL's Top Plays Of Week 16
The playoff picture is coming into focus and there's no shortage on action. Check out the biggest moments from NFL Sunday.
6 hours ago
National Football League

Superheroes Of The Gridiron

Superheroes Of The Gridiron
FOX Sports' graphics have turned NFL players into comic-book conquerors. Charlotte Wilder gets the backstory.
9 hours ago
National Football League

Super Bowl Showdown?

Super Bowl Showdown?
Before he lines up his three best picks for Week 16, Geoff Schwartz finds the value on Super Bowl futures as the playoffs loom.
11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks