National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars Will Reportedly Play 2027 Home Games in Orlando
National Football League

Jacksonville Jaguars Will Reportedly Play 2027 Home Games in Orlando

Published Nov. 7, 2025 1:03 p.m. ET

Mickey Mouse will be busy on Sundays in the fall of 2027.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing their home games in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium in 2027, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Friday morning. This decision comes with the Jaguars not being able to play their home games at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville in 2027 due to stadium renovations. The move still needs to be approved through a vote by NFL owners.

Camping World Stadium is the home of the UCF Knights and the NFL's Pro Bowl Games.

The Jaguars debuted in the NFL in 1995 and have called Jacksonville and the site of EverBank Stadium (it has changed names four times) home ever since. They've frequently played regular-season games in London, England, including seven times over the last five seasons and at least once in every season since 2013, excluding 2020.

As for in 2025, the Jaguars are 5-3 and the third AFC wild card team under first-year head coach Liam Coen.

National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars
